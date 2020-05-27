Brazos County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of overall cases to 455.
Of those cases, 253 are considered active, three more than Tuesday's total; 183 people have recovered, eight more than Tuesday’s total.
Seven Brazos County residents are hospitalized, two more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 7,454 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, 369 above Tuesday’s total.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said — was reported Saturday. Her death was the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8.
Staff and residents of local long-term care facilities are in the process of being tested, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Tuesday's briefing. Gov. Greg Abbott recently called for all of the state’s nursing home residents to be tested.
“We do expect an increase in the numbers of positive cases over the next several weeks,” Sullivan said, citing the testing at senior living facilities. He added that testing capabilities for local health care providers also have risen. About 6% of tests performed locally have been positive, he said.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 next Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.