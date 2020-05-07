Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County by health officials on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 243.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. Seventeen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Medical officials said there are 107 active cases in the county, which is 10 more than Wednesday’s total. There have been 4,020 tests performed.
One new patient has recovered from COVID-19, increasing Brazos County’s total to 119. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were six patients hospitalized Thursday, one more than Wednesday’s total. Clusters account for 49.8% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 40.3%. Travel accounts for 9.9%.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
