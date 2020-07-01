Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The county now has a total of 2,127 overall cases. This ties the second-highest single-day total of new cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the total cases, 1,102 are considered active, 23 less than Tuesday’s total; 994 people have recovered, which is 145 more than Tuesday’s total.

Health officials said Wednesday that 19,851 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 83 more than Tuesday’s total.

There were 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is six fewer than Tuesday’s total. Nine people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 72% and the ICU bed capacity is at 65%.

To date, 31 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Tuesday.

The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site on July 7 and 8 by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.

The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.

