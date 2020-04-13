Brazos County health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the county's total number of cases increased to 143.
Health officials reported a 12th death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care.
Officials also reported two more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 29. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,306 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were nine patients hospitalized Monday, which is one less than Sunday’s total. Three patients were discharged from the hospital. All three of the new cases reported Monday were community spread, which accounts for 118 cases. Travel accounts for 25 cases.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m. with elected local officials.
