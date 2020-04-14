You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Brazos County health officials reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the county's total number of cases increased to 149.
Health officials reported a 13th death from the virus, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported four more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 33. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,386 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s press conference the number of tests performed doesn’t mean that’s how many individuals have been tested, as people can be tested multiple times. Sullivan said the majority of patients have been tested once, and multiple tests have been administered to high-risk patients.
There were eight patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is one less than Monday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Four of the new cases reported Monday were community spread, which accounts for 122 cases. Travel accounts for two new cases and 27 total.
Mayors from both Bryan and College Station said yesterday there is a need to get people back to work, but in a safe and proper manner.
Personal protective equipment can be donated to the United Way of the Brazos Valley as part of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. Both mayors said the hope is to keep PPE consolidated for inventory.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It can be reached at 361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with local medical officials.
I received a letter in the mail from one of my best friends.
We enjoy being silly.
I finally got Willie's takeout.
I get to play outside.
The weather has been gorgeous.
of popsicles.
It's my 15th birthday.
I am getting to hang out at my home.
I get to ride my bike today.
I'm going to be a big cousin.
I'm spending time with family and friends.
I love the agriculture industry.
I'm eating food.
I got to show my heifer this week.
BCR Ventures put on an awesome event for the youth.
I'm just happy to be here.
I get to come home and visit my family.
It's spring break.
I'm watching my future daughter-in-law at the rodeo.
I'm happy to be back in Texas visiting my mom.
My heifer looks good.
It's spring break.
I'm hoping to win a BTHO Coronavirus buckle.
We're at the last Aggie men's home basketball game and it's been such an exciting season.
My school's basketball team made it to state.
College Station High School is at the state championships.
Our girls made it to the state championship game.
All the donors at Exploration Day are having the best day ever.
I'm about to graduate.
I get to spend my day with 42 amazing kids.
It is a beautiful day.
I'm watching my first track meet at A&M.
I get to watch track.
My kids and grandkids are all here for the track meet.
I'm at Texas A&M making my parents proud.
I made a 100 on my quiz today.
I'm a student at A&M.
The Aggies know how to do layups.
It's my last semester of college.
I love ice cream.
It's my first winter in Texas in 81 years.
The Aggies are winning.
I got a plant.
I get the opportunity to educate fellow students about a healthy diet.
I'm a successful real estate photographer.
I'm front row for basketball.
Good friends and free shirts.
It's $1 weenie night.
I get to watch Aggie basketball with all my friends.
BigShots Golf Aggieland is coming to town.
I'm helping CSISD fund summer camp for children.
I attended the Four Chaplains Memorial.
I have a new granddaughter coming.
I got to see my best friend from high school.
I'm seeing Daniel Tiger with my granddaughters.
I have good friends and a good community
I'm blessed.
I am chatting with my friend about something funny.
I am working my first performance as a MSC OPAS manager.
I got snacks.
A&M is going to win this game.
I'm going to Breakaway tonight and God is good
I'm spending time with my sister.
I'm having fun with my mom right now,
I'm laughing with a friend about something a professor did.
It's great to be an Aggie.
I am in town for an overnight with the Corps of Cadets.
I'm playing with my friends.
It's a good day.
God blessed me with great people.
The weather is warming up.
It's been a good day.
We're off of school today.
I get to spend time with my daughter
I'm home.
We are registering people to vote.
I get to spend time with my mom in the beautiful weather.
I love my school.
I'm taking pictures with my friend Kennedy.
Because it's the first day back for slackline Friday in Academic Plaza.
I'm back with my Aggie community and friends.
Rudder girls' basketball is 22-2.
I'm starting off a good year.
Because I'm learning about history.
I'm graduating in May.
There was no line to pick up my textbooks.
I celebrated my birthday on Dec. 31.
I'm glad to be back teaching kids in school.
I'm reliving the '80s.
I had a good Christmas break.
I'm cute.
It's the new year.
I love Rudder basketball.
Because I'm getting to learn more about and honor our past president.
I'm at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State at the bowl game.
I'm blessed.
It's bowl season.
The Lady Cougars won the championship at the Aggieland Invitational tournament.
I got a break off from school.
My sister is in town.
I'm in town visiting my family for Christmas.
I've got one semester left of high school.
I love the Christmas season and spending time with family and friends.
I'm going to see 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' today.
I'm happy to work at the food bank.
It is a beautiful day outside.
It's Christmastime.
I'm enjoying my new school.
I can run really fast.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Bears on Sunday.
It's almost Christmas.
I live in the greatest place in America.
I just finished my first semester as an Aggie.
I'm with my friends.
I'm going snowboarding soon for the very first time.
It's Christmastime.
I got a new pair of pink Crocs.
I made a 100% on my final.
I’m going to have a great dinner tonight.
I made it through the semester.
It's Christmastime.
I didn't have to cook today.
My children and grandchildren are here visiting.
I'm here in College Station with my family.
The weather's so nice.
My three grandchildren are in town.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
It's almost Christmas.
The holiday season is here.
I get to see my nine-month-old niece this weekend.
I'm making people's bellies not hungry anymore.
I love the books at TAMU Press.
I love making people happy.
God is good.
It's all about the little things.
My professor canceled class.
I finally got a new pair of boots.
I'm thankful to be giving back.
I'm just happy.
I'm having a really great day.
The semester's almost over.
I hate the cold weather but I love being warm.
I love my teacup poodle.
I'm an Aggie.
I get to see hundreds of children's smiling faces every day.
I like beating Dad when we play Minecraft.
It's Veterans Day, and I'm a vet. Happy Veterans Day from one vet to all of you others out there.
I'm happy to be taking part in this year's UIL oral reading competition.
I have awesome band students.
You have to stay positive when exams are coming up.
I love my dogs like they were my children.
A smile is the best way to start the day.
I love my great students.
I have the best co-workers.
I have an amazing family.
I got my braces off.
I got 10 hours of sleep last night.
God is awesome.
I'm kicking butt in fantasy basketball.
I watched three good movies this weekend.
I enjoy where I work.
I've made progress playing the guitar.
I just got an "A" on an exam.
I get to work with my friends.
I'm going to the Ren fest.
I get to work with amazing colleagues.
God has blessed me with a wonderful family.
I get to hang out with my students.
I'm with a friend picking out pumpkins to paint.
It's starting to feel like fall.
I'm getting off work soon.
I just moved here from up north.
I'm with my sister-in-law.
We don't have Shy-Anne practice.
I finished all my tests this week.
I chipped a hole-in-one during practice.
I'm a fightin' Texas Aggie.
I don't have any food on my teeth.
It's beautiful weather outside.
The Aggies are gonna whip Alabama.
I'm having lunch with my boyfriend.
It's fall season.
I'm learning about Young Living essential oils.
I'm in Downtown Bryan with friends.
I'm partying with some of my favorite old co-workers.
I'm hanging out with my kid.
All the good music in Texas.
I live in Bryan.
I just got a free cookie on my first night working at Reed Arena.
I'm going home this weekend.
We play Arkansas this weekend.
God is good.
I'm ready to tackle this naval science exam.
I'm visiting the newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.