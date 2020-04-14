COVID-19 update

A press conference takes place Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District to provide an update on COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Brazos County health officials reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the county's total number of cases increased to 149.

Health officials reported a 13th death from the virus, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported four more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 33. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.

Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,386 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s press conference the number of tests performed doesn’t mean that’s how many individuals have been tested, as people can be tested multiple times. Sullivan said the majority of patients have been tested once, and multiple tests have been administered to high-risk patients.

There were eight patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is one less than Monday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Four of the new cases reported Monday were community spread, which accounts for 122 cases. Travel accounts for two new cases and 27 total.

Mayors from both Bryan and College Station said yesterday there is a need to get people back to work, but in a safe and proper manner.

Personal protective equipment can be donated to the United Way of the Brazos Valley as part of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. Both mayors said the hope is to keep PPE consolidated for inventory.

A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It can be reached at 361-5790.

The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with local medical officials.

