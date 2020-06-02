Brazos County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 501.
Of those cases, 299 are considered active, 14 more than Monday’s total; 183 people have recovered, which is the same as Monday. One person was discharged from the hospital.
There were 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is one more than Monday's total, and the highest number of hospitalizations since the coronavirus pandemic began with the county’s first reported case on March 17.
Health officials said Wednesday that 8,645 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 524 more than Monday’s total.
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Tuesday at the county's commissioners court meeting that the Brazos County Detention Center has its
first inmate who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s briefing that 49 of Brazos County’s total cases are tied to Sanderson Farms, 20 of those are active.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death was reported May 8.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 8 at 4:30 p.m.
