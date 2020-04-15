There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Thirteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported five more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 38. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,433 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday’s news conference the number of tests performed doesn’t mean that’s how many individuals have been tested, as people can be tested multiple times. Sullivan said the majority of patients have been tested once, and multiple tests have been administered to high-risk patients.
There were eight patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday’s total. Two patients were discharged from the hospital. Both of the new cases reported Wednesday were community spread, which accounts for 124 cases. Travel accounts for 27 cases.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. It can be reached at 361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with local medical officials.
Other area counties
Washington County reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 44. Washington County's Joint Information Center reports there are 37 active cases as four people have recovered and three people have died from the virus.
Leon County also has an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to four, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Milam County didn't confirm any new cases on Wednesday. The county has reported eight to date. No new cases were reported in Grimes County on Wednesday, either. The county has reported seven to date, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management. Burleson County has seven confirmed cases as of Wednesday. Robertson County has reported no new cases, as well. The county has reported two to date.
Madison County still has just one confirmed COVID-19 case.
