Brazos County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 362.

That is the largest one-day total of new cases announced in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic

Of those, 165 have recovered, which is 18 more than Monday. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.

Officials said 179 cases are active, an increase of three since Tuesday. Six people remain hospitalized, which is one more than Tuesday's total. Eighteen people have died of COVID-19 in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. The last death to occur was on May 8.

Officials reported 5,226 tests have been performed, which is 58 more than Tuesday's total.

Brazos County is hosting its a mobile testing site at the Brazos County Expo today until 5 p.m., by appointment only.

The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.