Brazos County health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 173.
There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 100 active cases in the county. There have been 2,921 tests performed.
No new patients have recovered from COVID-19, keeping Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered at 57. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were 11 patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is the same as Monday’s total. One patient was discharged from the hospital. Community spread accounts for 85.5 percent of the cases. Travel accounts for 14.5 percent.
At Monday's press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Brazos County is at a plateau for COVID-19 cases, but he cautioned that the area has not yet reached a peak.
“Our rate has been stable, if not decreasing over the past week, really two,” Sullivan said. “That’s great news. That’s exactly what we’re looking for.”
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with local medical officials.
Other area counties:
- Washington County still had 68 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same number as Monday, according to the Washington County Joint Information Center. The county reported a seventh death, and there were 56 active cases with six patients recovered
- Milam County still reported 12 cases.
- Grimes County still has reported 10 cases. The county reports one patient, a male inmate in his 60s at the Wallace Pack Unit, has died and three of the patients have recovered.
- Burleson County has confirmed nine cases.
- Leon County has five cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Robertson County has reported two cases.
- Madison County has reported two cases.
