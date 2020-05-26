Brazos County health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of overall cases to 444.
It was the third consecutive day of single-digit new cases following Saturday’s spike of 53 cases, most of which were tied to the Parc at Traditions retirement community. Two new cases were reported on Sunday and three on Monday.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District said 175 people with the illness have recovered, four more than Monday’s total. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Officials said 250 cases remain active, one less than Monday’s total. Five Brazos County residents remain hospitalized, one more than Monday's total.
Officials said Tuesday that 7,085 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, 80 more than Monday’s total.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death was reported Saturday: a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said. It was the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
