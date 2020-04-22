Brazos County health officials reported four additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 177.
For the fourth straight day, there were no new reported deaths from the virus. In total, 16 people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 101 active cases in the county. There have been 3,084 tests performed.
There were 11 patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday’s total. No new patients were discharged from the hospital.
Brazos County health officials released the percentage of cases related to clusters (46.9 percent) on Wednesday. Community spread accounts for 41.2 percent of the cases. Travel accounts for 11.9 percent.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with local medical officials.
