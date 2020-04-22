Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 133 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES AUSTIN BRAZOS BURLESON GRIMES HOUSTON MADISON MONTGOMERY POLK SAN JACINTO TRINITY WALKER WALLER WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLVILLE, BRENHAM, BROOKSHIRE, BRYAN, CALDWELL, COLDSPRING, COLLEGE STATION, CONROE, CORRIGAN, CROCKETT, GROVETON, HEMPSTEAD, HUNTSVILLE, LIVINGSTON, MADISONVILLE, NAVASOTA, PRAIRIE VIEW, SEALY, SHEPHERD, SOMERVILLE, THE WOODLANDS, TRINITY, AND WALLER.