The Brazos County Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county has a total of 305 confirmed cases.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 143 patients have recovered from the virus, which is 21 more than Wednesday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 144 active cases in the county, which is 17 less than Wednesday's total. There have been 4,776 tests performed, an increase of 73 over Wednesday.
Four people are hospitalized, which is on less than Wednesday’s total. Clusters account for 51.8% of cases, with community spread at 40.3%. Travel accounts for 7.9% of cases.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.