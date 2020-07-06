Brazos County health officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has 2,532 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,238 are considered active, 28 more than Sunday’s total; 1,260 people have recovered, which is 20 more than Sunday’s total.
Although this is the fewest number of single-day new cases reported in Brazos County since June 23, health officials said the number of cases reported Monday is due to the holiday weekend, and not an indication Brazos County is seeing a decrease in cases.
Health officials said Monday that 21,398 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 19 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 62%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 63%.
To date, 34 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Sunday.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone over the age of 5, not just Brazos County residents. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. The Brazos County Expo is at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
