Brazos County health officials reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 880.
This is the second-highest single-day number of new cases in Brazos County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the total cases, 378 are considered active, 122 less than Monday’s total; 477 people have recovered, which is 181 more than Monday’s total.
Community spread accounts for 55.1% of the cases. Clusters account for 42% of the cases and travel accounts for 2.8%. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's alternate health authority, said Monday 80% of cases in the past week are the result of community spread.
There were 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total and the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials said Tuesday that 10,642 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 62 more than Monday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday. Sullivan said 64% of deaths were people who were living in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 22 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
