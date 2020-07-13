Brazos County health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has 3,066 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,123 are considered active, 61 fewer than Sunday’s total; 1,908 people have recovered, which is 121 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said the number of cases reported Monday is lower due to the weekend, and not an indication Brazos County is seeing a decrease in cases.
Health officials said Monday that 23,997 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 530 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 64%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 73%.
To date, 35 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Friday.
