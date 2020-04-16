A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW
DAYS.
STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES
FOR
THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE
* UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED.
* AT 0900 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.6 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW
EARLY AFTERNOON.
* AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL
AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN.
&&
FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM
LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME FRI SAT SUN MON
NAVASOTA RIVER
NORMANGEE 15.0 15.6 THU 09 AM 15.1 14.5 13.4 9.5
&&
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Brazos County health officials reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the county’s total number of cases increased to 158.
Health officials reported a 14th death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care. Nine of those who have died have been in their 80s.
New demographics on Brazos County’s COVID-19 cases have been released and more will be released soon.
There are currently 103 active cases in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District, the first time this information has been made available. Active cases are considered patients who have tested positive but hasn’t met the criteria to be considered recovered. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at a press conference Thursday that the number of cases per ZIP code in Brazos County will be included soon.
The Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and local health officials give an update on Brazos County's current COVID-19 s…
Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported three more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s number of patients recovered to 41. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Nine patients were hospitalized Thursday, which is one more than Wednesday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Sullivan said 49 percent of cases have come from clusters, which are cases grouped together and associated by time and place.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,622 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Sullivan said county officials want to test more people, but there have been limitations in gathering testing materials. Sullivan said he expects this to improve in the coming weeks.
Baylor Scott & White’s Temple hospital was one of the first four in the country to test within the hospital, according to Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White. The system's College Station location is now able to do internal testing, which helps turnaround time in testing and conserves personal protective equipment, Jennings said. Tests that once took a few days for results can now have results in 4 to 6 hours and Jennings said he expects that turnaround time to go down more by next week.
CHI St. Joseph also has internal COVID-19 testing now, according to Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer. Parsi added that as early as the beginning of next week, the hospital should have antibody testing to determine if people have antibodies to the virus and can develop immunity.
CHI St. Joseph is at about 60% of normal capacity, Parsi said, and has surge contingency plans to go up to four times as many patients.
The ICU at Baylor Scott & White was at 70% capacity earlier this week with COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients, Jennings said. He added the hospital’s capacity is currently running between 55 and 60 percent now. Baylor Scott & White is ready to open a secondary ICU unit, but hasn’t needed to yet.
The CHI Ct. Joseph system has been averaging five to eight patients with COVID-19 over the past week, including two to three needing ventilator support, Parsi said. He added while these numbers fluctuate daily, they have been steady and there have been a slight decrease in cases.
Parsi said CHI St. Joseph currently has no significant shortage of supplies, having received extra gloves and masks locally and extra beds and sanitizers from the state. Parsi added CHI St. Joseph has the capacity for more than 400 beds and 120 ventilators in case of a surge. Jennings said Baylor Scott & White has plenty of supplies on hand.
“We hope to never have to fully implement these contingency plans,” Parsi said, “but, if needed, we are ready.”
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Monday at 4:30 p.m. with local elected officials.
Other area counties
• Washington County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 49. Washington County’s Joint Information Center reports there are 40 active cases as six people have recovered, two more than Wednesday, and three people have died from the virus.
• Burleson County confirmed an additional case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to eight. The patient is a woman in her 70s, according to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management. One patient has recovered from the virus in the county.
• No new cases were reported in Grimes County on Wednesday. The county has reported seven to date, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.