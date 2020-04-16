We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Brazos County health officials reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the county’s total number of cases increased to 158.

Health officials reported a 14th death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care. Nine of those who have died have been in their 80s.

New demographics on Brazos County’s COVID-19 cases have been released and more will be released soon.

There are currently 103 active cases in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District, the first time this information has been made available. Active cases are considered patients who have tested positive but hasn’t met the criteria to be considered recovered. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at a press conference Thursday that the number of cases per ZIP code in Brazos County will be included soon.

WATCH: Brazos County Health District, local health officials give COVID-19 update The Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and local health officials give an update on Brazos County's current COVID-19 s…

Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported three more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s number of patients recovered to 41. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.

Nine patients were hospitalized Thursday, which is one more than Wednesday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Sullivan said 49 percent of cases have come from clusters, which are cases grouped together and associated by time and place.

Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,622 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Sullivan said county officials want to test more people, but there have been limitations in gathering testing materials. Sullivan said he expects this to improve in the coming weeks.

Baylor Scott & White’s Temple hospital was one of the first four in the country to test within the hospital, according to Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White. The system's College Station location is now able to do internal testing, which helps turnaround time in testing and conserves personal protective equipment, Jennings said. Tests that once took a few days for results can now have results in 4 to 6 hours and Jennings said he expects that turnaround time to go down more by next week.

CHI St. Joseph also has internal COVID-19 testing now, according to Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer. Parsi added that as early as the beginning of next week, the hospital should have antibody testing to determine if people have antibodies to the virus and can develop immunity.

CHI St. Joseph is at about 60% of normal capacity, Parsi said, and has surge contingency plans to go up to four times as many patients.

The ICU at Baylor Scott & White was at 70% capacity earlier this week with COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients, Jennings said. He added the hospital’s capacity is currently running between 55 and 60 percent now. Baylor Scott & White is ready to open a secondary ICU unit, but hasn’t needed to yet.

The CHI Ct. Joseph system has been averaging five to eight patients with COVID-19 over the past week, including two to three needing ventilator support, Parsi said. He added while these numbers fluctuate daily, they have been steady and there have been a slight decrease in cases.

Parsi said CHI St. Joseph currently has no significant shortage of supplies, having received extra gloves and masks locally and extra beds and sanitizers from the state. Parsi added CHI St. Joseph has the capacity for more than 400 beds and 120 ventilators in case of a surge. Jennings said Baylor Scott & White has plenty of supplies on hand.

“We hope to never have to fully implement these contingency plans,” Parsi said, “but, if needed, we are ready.”

The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Monday at 4:30 p.m. with local elected officials.

Other area counties

• Washington County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 49. Washington County’s Joint Information Center reports there are 40 active cases as six people have recovered, two more than Wednesday, and three people have died from the virus.

• Milam County reported an additional case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to nine.

• Burleson County confirmed an additional case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to eight. The patient is a woman in her 70s, according to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management. One patient has recovered from the virus in the county.

• No new cases were reported in Grimes County on Wednesday. The county has reported seven to date, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management.

• Leon County reported no new cases on Thursday. The county has four cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

• Robertson County reported no new cases. The county has reported two to date.

• Madison County has two confirmed cases as of yesterday, county officials report.