Brazos County health officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 470.

Of those cases, 268 are considered active, seven more than Thursday’s total; 183 people have recovered, which is the same as Thursday.

There were 10 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is the same number as Thursday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital Friday.

Health officials said Wednesday that 7,785 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, 78 above Thursday’s total.

Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said — was reported Saturday. Her death was the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8.

The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.