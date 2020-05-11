The Brazos County Health District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The county now has a confirmed total of 278 cases.
No new deaths were reported Monday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 120 patients have recovered from the virus, which is the same as Sunday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 140 active cases in the county, seven more than Sunday, officials said. The number of tests performed — 4,349 — is the same as the previous day.
One new patient has been discharged from the hospital. Four people remain hospitalized. Clusters account for 50.4% of cases, with community spread at 41%. Travel accounts for 8.6% of cases.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. today. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.