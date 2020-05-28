Brazos County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of overall cases to 463.
Of those cases, 261 are considered active, eight more than Wednesday’s total; 183 people have recovered, which is the same number Wednesday’s total.
There were 10 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, three more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 7,707 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, 253 above Wednesday’s total.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said — was reported Saturday. Her death was the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Pecan Trail Intermediate End-Of-Year Celebration
Photos from the drive-thru end-of-year celebration at Pecan Trail Intermediate School in College Station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Alex Miller/The Eagle
