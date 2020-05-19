We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Brazos County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 341.

Of those, 147 have recovered, which is the same number reported on Monday. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.

Officials said 176 cases are active, an increase of eight since Monday. Five people remain hospitalized, which is one more than Monday's total. Eighteen people have died of COVID-19 in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic.

Officials reported 5,168 tests have been performed, which is 249 more than Monday's total.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the next wave of reopenings in Texas, but said the state continues to monitor nursing homes, jails and meat packing plants. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at Monday's briefing there have been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at thel Sanderson Farms chicken processing facility in Bryan and estimates there are 10 to 15 active cases from those total cases.

The Brazos County Expo hosted a mobile COVID-19 testing site on May 7 and Sullivan said of the 163 tests administered that day, only three came back positive. Those cases have since been included in Brazos County’s total number of COVID-19 cases. Brazos County will hold its next mobile testing site Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.