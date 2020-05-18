Brazos County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of overall cases to 333.
Of those, 147 have recovered, which is three more than the number reported on Sunday. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Officials said 168 cases are active, an increase of five since Sunday. Four people remain hospitalized, which is one more than Sunday's total.
Eighteen people have died of COVID-19 in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 4,919 tests have been performed, which is the same number since Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.