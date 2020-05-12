The Brazos County Health District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county now has a confirmed total of 287 cases.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 122 patients have recovered from the virus, which is two more than Monday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 147 active cases in the county, seven more than Monday, officials said. There have been 4,514 tests performed.
Five people are hospitalized, which is one more than Monday's total. Clusters account for 50.9% of cases, with community spread at 40.8%. Travel accounts for 8.4% of cases. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, said at Monday's briefing there have been more familial clusters recently.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 May 18 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
