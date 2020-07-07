Brazos County health officials reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has 2,626 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,321 are considered active, 83 more than Monday’s total; 1,271 people have recovered, which is 11 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said the number of cases reported Tuesday is lower due to the holiday weekend, and not an indication Brazos County is seeing a decrease in cases.
Health officials said Tuesday that 22,333 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 935 more than Monday’s total.
There were 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is three fewer than Monday’s total. Eight people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 63%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 61%.
To date, 34 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Sunday.
The health district will no longer hold a weekly news conference to provide updates on COVID-19, but will post a weekly video message on the health district's Facebook page with updates.
