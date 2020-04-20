There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 97 active cases in the county. There have been 2,853 tests performed.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District reported seven more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 57. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were 11 patients hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Community spread accounts for 85.3 percent of the cases. Travel accounts for 14.7 percent.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. today with local elected officials.
