Coronavirus update

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, center, gives an update on the coronavirus during a press conference Monday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazos County by health officials on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 53.

Six patients are hospitalized, one more than yesterday's total. There are no new discharges from the hospital, or deaths from the virus.

Community spread of coronavirus continues to rise in Brazos County, now accounting for 55 percent of the cases. Travel accounts for 39 percent and 6 percent are unknown.

People in their 20s account for the most cases (30 percent). People ages 15-19 account for 6 percent of cases, 19 percent of patients are in their 30s, 7 percent in their 40s, 7 percent in their 50s, 13 percent in their 60s, 4 percent in their 70s, 8 percent in their 80s and 6 percent in their 90s. 

Females account for 58 percent of the cases while males make up 42 percent of patients.

The Brazos County Health District will hold its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

