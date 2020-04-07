COVID-19 update

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Brazos County health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the county's total number of cases has increased to 97.

Health officials reported no new deaths from the virus on Tuesday. Seven people in Brazos County have died from COVID-19.

Officials also reported two more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 14. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms

Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,715 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.

There were 13 patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is one less than Monday’s total. All three of the new cases on Tuesday were community spread, which accounts for 74 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.

For the first time, Brazos County health officials released data of cases by race and ethnicity. Caucasians comprise 54 cases while Hispanics/Latinos account for 21 cases. African Americans account for 9 cases. There are 12 unrecorded cases by race and ethnicity and one case is listed under "other."

The majority of cases in Brazos County are cluster-based, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a press conference Monday. Clusters are cases that are grouped together and associated by time and place. Sullivan added clusters are investigated by epidemiologists and finding them fast is important to slowing the spread of the virus.

Sullivan said an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 is counted in their county of residence, even if they come to a different county to get tested.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said staffs from Bryan and College Station, as well as the Brazos County Health District, are meeting with local business communities with the goal of reopening businesses without increasing the spread of the virus. Nelson said business won’t get back to usual, but there’s ways to eliminate exposure to the virus during business processes.

A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.

The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Other area counties

Washington County officials announced Tuesday there are now 24 total cases of COVID-19 in Washington County. Only one person from Washington County has died from the virus and one person has recovered.

Sullivan said at Monday’s press conference multiple patients at Baylor Scott & White in College Station are from Washington County, but do not get counted toward Brazos County’s total.

Burleson County has five coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Also as of Tuesday, both Grimes and Milam counties have four cases.

Both Leon and Robertson counties have two cases, as of Tuesday, according to the TDSHS

Madison County remains one of just 93 counties in Texas yet to report a COVID-19 case.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.