As the property tax payment deadline of Friday approaches, the Brazos County Tax Office is encouraging local taxpayers to plan ahead, make payments online or otherwise pay before the Jan. 31 deadline.
In a recent email to local media outlets, Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said that standing-room-only conditions are expected in the office Friday.
“To avoid the long lines, property owners can take advantage of several payment options in Brazos County,” Roe wrote. “Payments can be submitted on the website…E-check, credit card, debit card, PayPal and PayPal Credit payments are accepted. A benefit of paying online is that a confirmation number is provided, so the taxpayer has proof of payment.”
Payment in person or by taking advantage of both the internal and external drop boxes must be made by 5 p.m. Friday to avoid penalties and interest charged for late payment. Credit, debit and e-check payments can also be made by calling 1-888-254-4339.
The taxpayer must have the property ID number and should provide a valid phone number in the process so tax office personnel can contact them if necessary.
Roe said that while the last day to pay taxes is always busy, Friday is also the busiest day of the week in the normal course of business at the tax office. Taxpayers should remember that property tax payments are not the only type of transactions the office will be handling. The last Friday of every month sees an increase in motor vehicle transactions, she said.
To view statements that have been misplaced, pay taxes, or to learn more, visit www.brazostax.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.