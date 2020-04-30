The Brazos Transit District will receive more than $8.8 million in coronavirus relief funding from the Federal Transit Administration as part of the CARES Act, Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
With this grant, the Brazos Transit District will support ADA paratransit service and purchase PPE, cleaning supplies and other items to protect staff and riders.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our public transportation systems have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders at the Brazos Transit District who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
