A monarch butterfly lingers on Glenn A. Duhon Jr.'s hand as attendees of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History's 7th annual Wish Upon a Butterfly event release butterflies on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The annual fundraiser also included free museum admission, crafts, educational booths and prizes for children in butterfly or caterpillar themed costumes.
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has extended its closure through May 18, the museum announced Monday.
The museum press release said the extended closure will allow museum staff to clean and prepare for its reopening to the public. Interactive displays will be temporarily removed when the museum reopens.
The release states the museum aims to proceed with its Summer Nature Camp, which is scheduled to begin June 1.
