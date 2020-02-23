A Bryan family lost their home and at least three pets in a large house fire Saturday morning, officials said.
According to Bryan Fire Department Chief Randy McGregor, shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Bryan firefighters were dispatched to a home on Treadgold Lane in the Copperfield neighborhood, where a one-story house had caught fire. The home’s residents and two dogs had escaped the blaze without injury, but at least three cats were killed, McGregor said, with two additional cats unaccounted for.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes and fully extinguished before noon.
A fire marshal’s initial investigation determined that the fire had started on the back porch, where the family kept a heat lamp to warm the pets staying outside. Officials may investigate further to confirm the theory, McGregor said.
The home sustained serious damage, though McGregor said he did not know whether it was considered a total loss. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.
