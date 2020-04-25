Denise Ray has been preparing to be on a television game show her whole life.
Summers of her youth were spent watching The Price Is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud and Jeopardy! with her grandmother, and she’s been a faithful fan ever since.
Next month, the 48-year-old Bryan resident and her family will go from watching to participating.
When Family Feud was holding auditions in Austin in June, Ray called up members of her family and recruited cousins Angela and Darius Alexander and aunts Dana Alexander Mosley and Connie Alexander Alberson. Once they all got together, they put an audition tape together in less than 30 minutes.
“Let’s see, I’m 28 years old, so for at least 28 years I’ve known Denise [she] has been trying to get on a game show,” Darius Alexander joked.
After sending off the audition tape, the family was invited to Austin. They wore matching T-shirts that had “Family Feud” and their names on them.
“We were just fired up,” Ray said. “We were determined to get on the show. We were fan favorites of everyone in the building.”
It took almost a year to find out they had made it on the show, but the wait was worth it, they said.
The trip to Hollywood to film was an “unforgettable experience,” Darius said.
“They had a car waiting to pick us up at the airport with our name on it. They treated us like royalty; it was amazing,” Darius Alexander said.
Meeting Steve Harvey, the host of Family Feud, was one of Ray’s favorite moments.
“I can tell you, you see Steve Harvey on TV, and he’s so funny and down to earth, and that’s how he is in person,” Ray said. “He has a lot of wisdom and knowledge and makes you feel real comfortable. He makes you feel like you’re part of his family. He’s so personable. He doesn’t have a big head at all — and it’s not just Steve, but his entire staff is like that.”
During the taping of the show, both Darius Alexander and Ray said that it was so much fun that nerves were never a factor — except for Darius’ mother, Dana.
“She couldn’t even get her name together,” Darius Alexander said. “I was like ‘What is going on?’ ”
Ray agreed that Dana got a little star struck when she saw Harvey.
The current Family Feud season began in March, and the Alexander family has been eager for their episode to air, Ray said.
“We’ve been sitting on pins and needles and patiently waiting for our video to come out,” Ray said.
Darius Alexander said that a lot of their friends and family are excited to watch the show, which airs May 4 on CW.
“We are going to be hosting a watch party on Facebook Live,” Darius said. “We are going to give our commentary on everything we were thinking during the show, and that’s going to be hilarious.”
Ray said she recommends any family that likes to play games together find a game show to try out for.
“When I get a little down with this COVID-19, all I do is think about Family Feud, and I get tickled; I get happy,” she said. “I feel the joy all over again — it was a lifetime experience I got to have with my family. It was the best thing.”
