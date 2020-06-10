A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on felony drug charges, police said.
According to Bryan police, officers responded to the 700 block of Commerce Street around 4:45 p.m. on the report of a man lying in the front yard of a home and foaming at the mouth. The caller said the man ran into a home before police arrived.
Authorities said they spotted 36-year-old Wesley Allen Epps climbing out the back window of a home. Epps dropped a bag on the ground, which police searched. Inside, they found 16.8 grams of Ecstasy, 19.5 grams of methamphetamine, a jar of marijuana, a small quantity of prescription pills and ID cards that did not belong to Epps, a report notes. Empty plastic bags were also found.
Epps is charged with delivery of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of Ecstasy, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; misdemeanor marijuana possession and a parole violation. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $52,000 bond.
