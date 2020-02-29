A Bryan man was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week after he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Arturo Ybarra pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced Friday by district court Judge Travis Bryan III. The offense is Ybarra’s fifth DWI. He also has been convicted of sexual assault, authorities said.
Officials said in December 2018, authorities received a 911 call reporting that Ybarra was drunk and causing problems. Ybarra’s family members told authorities he had consumed more than a dozen beers before police arrived.
As law enforcement approached the home, he climbed into a pickup and fled, leading officers on a pursuit, a press release notes. He stopped in a parking lot on Gooseneck Drive and was hostile to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he continued to act in an aggressive manner. His blood alcohol content was 0.16, officials said.
