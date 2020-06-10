Bryan opened applications for two assistance programs to help small business owners as well as renters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both programs are available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants, according to a city press release.
The Emergency Assistance Special Economic Development Grant can offer up to $30,000 to small Bryan businesses so they can have working capital or create and retain jobs for low-to-moderate income employees. Grants, made possible by the federal Community Development Block Grant, can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills to ensure job retention.
The city’s tenant-based rental assistance helps residents who rent their homes by giving money for rent, security deposits and utilities, all based on household need.
Questions about the programs can be directed to the city’s Community Development office at 979-209-5175. To learn more, visit bryantx.gov.
