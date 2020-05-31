Two people were arrested in Bryan on Friday in connection to a burglary in which jewelry, electronics and personal documents were stolen, police said.
According to Bryan police, a woman called 911 around 9:30 p.m. to report her neighbor’s home in the 100 block of Lake Street may have been burglarized. Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she knew her neighbors were out of town and she had seen a man and woman wearing backpacks come out of the home. The residents said they did not know the two, and a second witness followed the man and woman.
Authorities caught up with the two, identified as 23-year-old Michael Joseph Sanchez of Bryan and Vivian Ramirez, 34. Police said the back door of the home had been kicked in. The victims arrived and determined various electronics, pieces of jewelry, a Social Security card and a passport had been taken.
Police said a notebook containing Ramirez’s name was found in the home, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine. In Sanchez’s backpack, police said they located at least two electronics reported missing from the home.
The two are charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. They are both being held in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond each.
