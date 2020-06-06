Bryan residents have the chance to win gift cards from businesses in the city if they fill out their census form.
The city will give cards away through social media with bi-weekly contests on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter through Aug. 10. Five randomly selected winners will be chosen during each contest.
To enter, residents must fill out their census at My2020Census.gov and follow other instructions on the social media posts, such as retweeting andcommenting.
Contestants must live in Bryan, be at least 18 years old, and cannot be employed by the city or Bryan Texas Utilities.
People can enter a contest multiple times but can only win once.
On Monday, the city will select five winners to receive a $20 gift card from Fargo’s Pit BBQ.
For more information, visit bryantx.gov/census/#giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.