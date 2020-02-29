The term signing day typically invokes the image of student-athletes committing to play at the next level, but two Bryan High School choir students had their own experience officially committing to college Friday.
In a special ceremony, Jenna Mowad and Skye Faldyn each signed papers committing to study music education at Blinn College and Sam Houston State University, respectively.
“It’s a game changer for sure just to know that we’re being recognized on the same level that these athletes are,” Mowad said. “It just shows that not one is above the other. We’re all doing great things, and we’re all being recognized for these great things.”
Faldyn added that it shows the diversity of talent at Bryan High School and throughout the district, with students excelling in athletics, fine arts and other subjects.
The music major signing day is a new tradition Bryan High School Choir Director Alex Medlock said the school is starting to honor the students who choose to pursue music in college and to recognize the achievement. A “small percentage” of the 200 students involved in choir at the school choose to study music or music education in college.
“It’s not super common, but we wanted to highlight those that have chosen to use their love for music as a part of their career and their passion,” he said.
Both students have been in choir all four years of high school and cite directors Medlock and Brittany Gibson as their inspirations.
“They really inspire us and have taught us what it means to have amazing music teachers,” Mowad said.
Through them they learned the hard work they will need to become successful teachers, Faldyn said.
“I also wanted to instill the same passion for music and release that my directors have done for me,” she said, noting music is her main release when she is stressed.
Mowad called music an outlet also but said she had not originally planned on pursuing music in college.
“But I just knew I couldn’t go every day of my life without doing something that I love,” she said. “I didn’t want my job to be a job. I want to like my job.”
Gibson said she is proud of both students and their hard work, noting the added difficulty studying music brings to the college application process.
“It’s not just applying to the university. It’s getting into the university and preparing an audition, and you have to know music theory and sight reading and all that stuff,” she said.
Both students will be great teachers, Medlock said, calling it an honor to see them want to continue studying music.
“My high school choir director is the one that inspired me to go into the field of music, so when you see others see the love and passion you have for music and want to follow that, it’s humbling and really special to see them connect in the same way that you connected,” he said.
As they prepare to continue their own music education, Mowad said, she is most looking forward to continuing to grow and learn from others.
Faldyn said she is looking forward to developing the same type of relationships with her future students as the choir students have with Medlock and Gibson.
“They are going to be perfect for the field of music education and education in general,” Medlock said during the event.
