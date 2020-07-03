Bryan Texas Utilities is warning customers of scam calls after receiving reports of scammers claiming to be BTU employees telling customers their power will be cut off unless immediate payment is provided.
The calls falsely appear to be from a BTU number on caller ID, but a BTU spokesperson said Friday that BTU does not call customers and demand payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.