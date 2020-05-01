The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online fundraiser next week to raise money for area businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 8 event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a telethon format and a simultaneous auction.
The event will be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bcochamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.