A Bryan-College Station real estate agent is celebrating her 20th year in the business.
Kristi Fox Satsky of Century 21 Beal has been named Century 21 Beal’s top-producing agent nearly every year during her career, and she has been named in the top 100 Century 21 agents nationwide. Satsky also was recognized as a Community Impact Award winner in 2018 by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Texas A&M University Mays Business School.
Satsky is also an affiliate of Homes for Heroes, a nationwide network of real estate, mortgage and specialists committed to providing monetary rewards to teachers, firefighters, law enforcement, military and health care professionals when they buy or sell homes.
