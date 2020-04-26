Feather Crest Farms has been acquired by an Indiana-based egg producer.
The sale, announced Wednesday, adds about 1 million hens to the MPS Egg Farms operation, for a total of around 11 million hens that produce about 9.35 million eggs a day.
Feather Crest Farms, which has locations in Kurten and Center, has been operated by the Barrett family since the 1970s. Delvin Barrett began working there while a student at Texas A&M before the company was purchased by his family.
Following his death in 2001, his sons continued running the company until the MPS Egg Farms acquisition.
MPS Egg Farms is a sixth-generation family-owned company, said Sam Krouse, vice president of business development, “so it was important that Feather Crest Farms share the same values and commitment to customer service and quality that we hold important.”
Dan Krouse, vice president of operations for MPS Egg Farms, said there were no immediate expansion plans for the 70-year-old Texas locations, but remodeling facilities and expanding production were part of the long-term plan.
Krouse said all 96 Feather Crest employees will continue working for the new company. The farms will retain their local names.
