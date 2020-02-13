Family Dollar has announced the opening of a new store in Bryan.
A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, which is at 2605 Beck St.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family entertainment. The first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and a reusable shopping bag.
The store, which carries an assortment of items, including food, beauty supplies, household products and seasonal items, will employ six to 10 people, officials with the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said.
