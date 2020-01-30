Boston-based Nift, which came to the Brazos Valley in March 2018, announced Wednesday its goal of employing 1,000 people locally by the end of 2020.
Nift works with local businesses to help them bring in more customers, and strives to build networks of businesses that use Nifts, or neighborhood gifts, to promote one another and power local economies. Nift has nearly 100 small businesses locally as members, according to a press release.
“When we decided the Brazos Valley would be home to our sales operations, we noted a uniquely deep and qualified talent pool. We have found it to be even deeper than we could have hoped,” Elery Pfeffer, Nift founder and CEO, said in a statement. “The employees we are able to bring on board are passionate about improving small business in the Brazos Valley and beyond.”
According to the release, Nift has an incentive-based compensation structure that features an earning potential of up to $25/hour. Many of Nift’s employees are currently Texas A&M and Blinn College students.
”We are fortunate that the leaders of such a fantastic start-up not only chose to expand their operations on the strength of that base, but that they are growing so substantially beyond their initial estimates,” said Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. “We are confident they will achieve that goal, and the BVEDC and our community is here to support them.”
Nift is located in the Crosspoint Technology Campus at Texas 6 and Emerald Parkway in College Station.
To learn more, visit www.GoNift.com.
