Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening today in College Station — following state and local guidelines and with a quiet grand opening.
“We are doing less of the signage for the grand opening to drum down the tone and to make it very casual,” said Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Regional Director Armando Perez.
The store’s grand opening will be from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. To keep customers safe, the store will be cleaned regularly, there will be a limit of 50 customers in the store at a time, and 50 shopping carts will be lined up and cleaned outside the store with signs hung up within the store to encourage social distancing. There also will be tape marks on the floor to keep customers distanced while waiting to checkout and only every other register will be open.
Although it is a challenging time to open a store, Perez said that keeping with guidelines has allowed them to open every store on time.
“Local officials want us to be open to the public — we are not as big as the Walmarts and Targets, but we have all the essentials in 30,000- to 45,000-square-foot stores,” Perez said. “Ollie’s will be the first one in College Station, and people are wondering who we are and what we are about. We have all your essentials you need right now — over-the-counter medicine, dry goods, health and beauty, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, house goods, automotive — all the basic essentials.”
The store’s motto, “Good Stuff Cheap,” refers to it being a “true close-out” store,” Perez said.
“It’s not a fancy store — we just want to pass along savings to customers,” Perez said.
Also, now is a good time to open because the store is providing jobs in College Station during the difficult time, Perez said.
Normally the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but due to the pandemic, the store will close at 8 p.m.
The store is at 1306 Harvey Road in the former Toys ‘R’ Us building.
