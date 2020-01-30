Stearns Design Build, a home remodeling company serving Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley, is hosting a free seminar on kitchen design on March 7.
The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Suite 219 in College Station.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to marketing@stearnsdesignbuild.com.
