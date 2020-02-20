Stearns Design Build, a home remodeling company, has won an award for customer service on Houzz, a platform for home renovation and design. The 27-year old design-build firm was chosen by its clients and the international Houzz community.
The Best of Houzz badge is awarded annually in three categories: design, customer service and photography. Stearns’ customer service honors are based on several factors, including its overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2019.
