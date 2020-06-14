The Republican and Democratic candidates in the July 14 primary runoff elections to replace retiring U.S. House District 17 Rep. Bill Flores appeared on stage at back-to-back forums Saturday evening to weigh in on a variety of issues.
KBTX-TV and Waco’s KWTX-TV aired the forums, with Democratic candidates Marine veteran David Jaramillo of Waco and project manager Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville speaking for about 40 minutes, followed by the pair of Republicans, former Dallas-area congressman Pete Sessions and Brazos Eye Surgery owner Renee Swann of Waco.
KBTX anchor-reporter Karla Castillo and KWTX anchor/political reporter Tara Mergener co-moderated the forums. The moderators began each forum with a series of conversations about George Floyd’s death while in police custody, and on racial inequality more broadly. They also asked the candidates to weigh in on rural health care, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and more.
Republican Forum
Swann opened by referring to herself as “a committed conservative reformer and an outsider.” She said that if elected, her first bill as a congresswoman would be to push for term limits for congressional representatives. Swann used the term “career politicians” several times during the forum, appearing to draw a sharp contrast between her and Sessions, who served 11 terms in Congress in the Dallas area.
“My only purpose in running for this office is to be your voice,” Swann said.
Sessions opened by saying area leaders asked him run to bring his political experience to his hometown of Waco and to the entire district. In his opening statement, he pledged to “be in every single county every single month to talk and hear from people.” Sessions said his first bill would be aneffort to ensure responsible federal budget spending.
“I listen to people,” Sessions said.
Mergener asked both Republican candidates what should be done at the federal level to prepare for another wave of COVID-19 cases, as well as for another pandemic.
Sessions lifted up the importance of protecting workers at large food processing plants in Bryan, Waco and elsewhere, and said he has worked to help deliver a large number of masks in the district in recent weeks, including to agriculture workers.
“We need to make sure these workers feel like they can come to work and be safe,” Sessions said.
“We will be prepared,” Sessions said of future waves or other potential virus pandemics.
Swann went on to say that in her conversations with people in the district about the myriad effects of COVID-19, she found that residents wanted “to get back to work.”
“We can never shut our economy down again,” Swann said. “Life is full of risks and viruses are real throughout the world. So what we need to be prepared to do is just what we did this time — quarantine for a period of time to make sure that our hospitals are prepared to house the patients that have COVID.”
Both Swann and Sessions decried Floyd’s death and lifted up protesters’ right to assemble, and both candidates urged peaceful demonstrations and other means of addressing injustice.
“The first thing I would say is that George Floyd should not have been harmed or killed. I wish he were alive today,” Sessions said. “Throughout our history, we have used things like this to strengthen not only the resolve of communities, but to correct things that are wrong.”
“George Floyd’s death was a travesty and the people guilty of that death should be accountable for it,” Swann said. “We are a country of law and justice and we are a country that respects First Amendment rights of the freedom to speak and protest.”
Democratic Forum
In his opening and closing statements, Jaramillo lifted up his Marine Corps service, and said that if elected, he plans to focus on prison reform and rehabilitation of people who are imprisoned. He also articulated support for Medicare for all.
“I will serve you honorably. We need a representative that will fight for all and not just a select few,”Jaramillo said.
Kennedy said he sees Congress as divided and dysfunctional and that he wants to see the country elect officials who are committed to “pulling this country back together.” In terms of health care, he said he supports a public option.
“The events of the last four months have not only validated the core message that has carried my campaign of almost three years, but it’s increased the urgency of my personal commitment to carry that message all the way to Washington,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he believes the country is at a turning point in race relations.
“It’s time to reconcile the history in America of systemic racism that started over 400 years ago when the first slave ship landed at Jamestown,” Kennedy said. He noted his attendance at recent racial justice protests in the area, including May 31 in Bryan. He called for sentencing reform and “getting out of the business of for-profit prisons.”
Both candidates said they want to see community forums with law enforcement and community members coming together to discuss racism and inequality.
Jaramillo addressed protesters directly, urging them to “stand united.”
“I back you, because what we’ve seen happen in that horrible video is not new,” Jaramillo said. “Unfortunately, our judicial system is used against you, against people of color.”
In response to a question about what it is like to be a person of color in 2020, Jaramillo noted his identity as a Hispanic man and said that the percentage of people of color in the country is growing.
“People of color right now are having to address the police brutality that’s happening,” Jaramillo said. “They’re having to take up what Dr. King started and raising their voice about what’shappening.”
Kennedy said that as a white man, it would be presumptuous of him to try and assume what it is like to be a person of color in the present climate.
“My job is to listen to those people and try to understand, from their perspective, what it means to be a person of color in 2020 — and what can we do to ease the inequities and ease the disparities that they live with and feel every day,” Kennedy said.
Regarding COVID-19 preparedness, Jaramillo said more testing is essential, and also wants to see testing results come back more quickly. Kennedy said that in the short and long term, a “test, trace and isolate capability” will be vital in the ability to reopen safely.
Additionally, both candidates said they support expanded voting by mail. Kennedy said the first bill he would push for in Congress would be to economically support all Americans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaramillo said his first priority is to push for health care for all.
Early voting begins on June 29 and runs through July 10. Election day is July 14.
