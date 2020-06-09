Brazos County Judge Duane Peters appointed Chuck Konderla to replace Sammy Catalena as Brazos County's Precinct 2 commissioner during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.
Catalena died on May 19 at the age of 72.
Peters said Konderla could be sworn in before next week's Commissioners Court meeting.
“In all my dealings with Chuck, I’ve found him to be a good, common sense, conservative guy that I have a lot of respect for,” Peters said at Tuesday's meeting. “I felt like Chuck would be a good fit for the court, and so that’s who I’m going to nominate.”
Konderla owns The Fifth 'C' Fine Jewelry in Bryan and is the director of the CHI St. Joseph Foundation. He served on Bryan City Council from 2010 to 2015. A second-generation Bryan resident, Konderla graduated from Texas A&M in 1997 with a bachelor of science in agricultural economics.
Peters said he was particular in picking a replacement for Precinct 2. He wanted someone involved in local business and a Republican since Catalena was a Republican and Precinct 2 has been a Republican precinct. Konderla fit the criteria.
“I’ll tell you, it’s a difficult decision,” Peters said. “I’ve tried to look at who I believe would really serve well, and there are a number of candidates that would fall into that category, but I looked at the overall education, business experience."
Konderla will serve as the appointed Precinct 2 Commissioner until November. Precinct 2 party chairs will decide on Democrat and Republican candidates to go on the ballot for November's election. Peters said he hopes Konderla would be considered as Precinct 2's Republican candidate in November.
“My hope would be that the precinct chairs will take that into consideration," Peters said, "because I would hope that this person would gain the experience of the next four to five months and be able to serve out the remainder of the term, but that’s to be seen.”
