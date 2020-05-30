College Station residents with low to moderate income can apply for rent assistance beginning Monday if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 disaster declarations.
The Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program was approved at Thursday’s city council meeting. It uses $475,000 in HOME funds to help qualifying households for up to three months. Applicants can receive up to $1,000 each month, including payment of unpaid rent for May, according to the city’s blog. The payments will go to the landlord. Leases must have started on or before March 1.
Grant recipients will be chosen by random drawing. Recipients have one week from the date they are selected to provide required documentation.
Applications are open from June 1 through June 7. To apply, visit cstx.gov. For more information, email RentAssistance@cstx.gov.
For more information on additional assistance like the Economic Assistance Grant Program, which is accepting its second round of applications, visit blog.cstx.gov.
