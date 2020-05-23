The College Station school district has outlined the plan for employees to return to their campuses for school business June 1.
School employees have been out of the classroom since mid-March.
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, school facilities can open for business purposes with 25% of their workforce. Premium pay for specified hourly employees also will end June 1.
The return will be the first time employees will work on-site since the district closed all of its buildings to day-to-day operations on March 16, the day students and employees were scheduled to return after spring break.
“I hesitate to say that we’ll resume normal operations, because we know that it is going to still look a bit different,” Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry said during the district’s Tuesday meeting.
The new protocols will include enhanced sanitation and cleaning of facilities of regularly touched surfaces and the placement of sanitation stations for employees and visitors, she said. Cloth face masks have also been purchased and will be available.
The sanitation stations will give employees and visitors access to hand sanitizer and disinfectants for surfaces, she said.
Employees will be required to self-screen for new or worsening signs or symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 and self-report if they exhibit any symptoms or have been any known exposure to someone who was confirmed positive for the coronavirus, she continued.
Those individuals who self-report will not be allowed to work on-site until they are cleared by a physician, Perry said.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout the buildings, and physical barriers similar to those seen in grocery stores will be installed in reception areas and other spots where staff come in contact with different groups of people.
No more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in one place, Perry said, and managers will implement staggered start times, end times and lunch breaks for employees who work in shared spaces.
Understanding people will have varying levels of comfort returning to on-site work and health conditions that could put people at higher risk, Perry said, district administrators will work with those employees on an individual basis based on their needs, their duties and responsibilities and the conditions included in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
In addition to the safety protocols, she said, signs will be placed throughout the facilities reminding people of best hygiene practices, and all employees will receive information about healthy hygiene practices, as recommended by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The district will follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s 10 steps to reduce exposure to the coronavirus and have posters placed throughout the district listing the steps.
“This plan is not specific to our students returning in the fall,” Perry said. “We are really focusing on the employer standpoint in terms of having our facilities reopen and having some of our employees begin to work in the workplace setting,” Perry emphasized this is an initial plan because it will remain fluid as the situation changes and evolves over the next few weeks and months.
